Jeanette A. Brohman, 66, of Mountain Iron passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born on September 28, 1953 in Grand Rapids to Maurice and Florence Vaudrin and was a homemaker. Jeanette had a big heart and area children adopted her as a second mother.

Survivors include her husband Michael of Mt. Iron; daughter Leah (Justin) Shields; and two sons, Cody (Tayna) Rich and James (Laura) Rich; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; 6 sisters and 2 brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Due to the pandemic, a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

