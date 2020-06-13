Jeanette A. Brohman, 66, of Mountain Iron passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia.
She was born on September 28, 1953 in Grand Rapids to Maurice and Florence Vaudrin and was a homemaker. Jeanette had a big heart and area children adopted her as a second mother.
Survivors include her husband Michael of Mt. Iron; daughter Leah (Justin) Shields; and two sons, Cody (Tayna) Rich and James (Laura) Rich; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
o
Due to the pandemic, a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.