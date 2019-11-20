Jeanette Marie “Mickey” Masucci Altobell, 88, of Eveleth died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
She was born on May 17, 1931 in Eveleth to Floyd and Mary (Rannikar) Masucci. Mickey raised six children and worked in housekeeping for the former Arrowhead Nursing Home for 20 years. She enjoyed volleyball, bowling, going to the casino and was an avid Minnesota Twin and Viking fan. Most of all, Mickey loved time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie Altobell, John (Linda) Altobell both of Eveleth; Terri (Scott) Jarvi of Hutchinson; Kathy (Joe) Celley of Cook; Cory (Katie) Altobell of Virginia; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; siblings, Joan Masucci, Mary Margaret Little, Patsy (Cyril) Beaudette, Christine Lang, Peter Masucci, Polly Hall and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shelly Altobell; grandson, Clayton Celley and sister, Rose Ann Kerzinski.
A celebration of life for Mickey will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a service of remembrance at 11:00 a.m. at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. Officiant will be Deacon Mark Skala. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
