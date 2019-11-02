Jeanette Mattson, 90, of Virginia died October 30, 2019 at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Minnesota.
She was born Nov 14, 1928, to Henry and Hilma Sipola, in Embarrass, Minnesota. On June 1, 1946, Jeanette married Robert Mattson and was happily married for 64 years. They lived in Embarrass, Grand Rapids, Virginia and Ely. They enjoyed their lake home at Eagles Nest Lake for over 35 years entertaining family, youth and friends before retiring to Virginia. An important part of Jean’s life was her family, cooking, serving, caretaking, hosting missionaries and prayer meetings. She was a wonderful homemaker, an avid reader and had a love for the Word.
Survivors include six children, Roberta (John) Templeton of Wrens, Ga., Frances (Charles) Roux of Buffalo, Mn., Lyle (Cheryl) Mattson of Britt, Marian (Amr) Azzabi of Eveleth, Terry Mattson of Ely, and Robert (Mary) Mattson of Ely; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; one brother, James Sipola of Virginia; 3 sisters, Miriam Gornick of Soudan, Margie Skube of Duluth and Doris Sipola of Roseville, Mn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mattson; her son, Don; her infant son; her parents, Henry and Hilma Sipola; sisters, Harriet Mattson, Betty Hill and Ruth Alaspa; and one brother, William Sipola.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov, 8 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia with the Rev. Terry Hartikka officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 til the service on Friday at the funeral home. A luncheon will be provided after the service at the Virginia United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date in Argo Cemetery. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
