Jeffrey Allan “Buff” Anderson, 67, of Eveleth passed away at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family. Buff was born on August 14, 1952 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
On September 27, 1980, he was united in marriage to Sue Snidarich. They have two daughters, Katie and Jennifer.
Buff retired from U.S. Steel after 31 years. Before his illness, Buff loved golfing with his friends and nephews. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching professional sports teams and PGA tournaments.
Buff was a member of the Eveleth Elks Club and SNPJ Hall (Snappy J).
He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Katie (Stacie) Anderson and Jennifer Anderson (Casey Behrens); sisters, Tracey (Eric) Skalbeck, Becky (Paul) Skubic; nephews, Jake and Matt (Mutt); grandchildren, Conner, Tori, Payton and Paige Trombley and grandson, little buddy Briggs Behrens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Deloris Anderson; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Louise Snidarich and his two cats, Marlee and Bugs.
A Celebration of Life for Buff will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Eveleth Elks Lodge. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. As per Buff’s request, his body was donated to the University of MN for research.
