Jeffrey Paul Wertanen, 57, of Grayson, Georgia formerly of Aurora and Eveleth passed into the arms of God April 14th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was diagnosed with Melanoma 14 years ago and he fought a courageous battle.
Jeff was born in Aurora on Jan. 12, 1963 to Alvin and Jane Wertanen. He attended grades k-8 in Aurora and moved to Eveleth for grades 8-12 and graduated in 1981.
He attended Hibbing Vo-Tech and earned a degree in construction trades in 1983.
He moved to Clearwater, Florida where he studied flying. Jeff was a flight instructor and charter pilot. Later he worked for The Home Depot Regional warehouse in Grayson, GA.
Jeff loved his family and was a wonderful son, husband, and father and is missed by all. He enjoyed traveling and a variety of activities including motor-cross, helping
Uncle Ralph in the garage, scuba, snowmobiling, flying, boating, fishing, grilling, and time at the Lake home in Georgia with his family. He had a strong work ethic and the skills to manage maintenance and construction projects at home, work, and at his wife Mary Ellen’s pet store. He was so kind and never too busy to help anyone. One of Jeff’s last statements was “I have so many things I need to do”.
Jeff is survived by his parents Alvin and Jane Wertanen of Virginia, MN, wife Mary Ellen Wertanen of Grayson, GA, son Justin Wertanen of Valrico, FL, and daughter Haleigh Wertanen and betrothed Ian of Chesapeake, VA. Jeff is also survived by aunts and uncles: Pat and Ralph Johnson of Eveleth, MN, and Mary and Bob Mc. Naughton of Sharpsburg, GA, Aunt Elaine Fontecchio of Aurora,MN, Aunt Sally Minkin of Biwabik, MN, Uncle Ronald Wertanen of Baudette, MN, foster brother Tim Knapp, plus brothers an sisters in law Dr. Rick and Joanne Majeska of Atlanta, GA Rob and Isis Majeska of Marathon, FL and also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and nieces.
Jeff is preceded in Death by his grand parents Beverly and Ted Carey, Minnie and Einor Wertanen, Aunt Evelyn Lahnala, Uncle Everette Wertanen, Parents in law Mary and Richard Majeska, and brother in law Randy Majeska.
Thank you to the staff at Emory University Hospital for many years of kindness and care.
o
A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date in Grayson, GA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.