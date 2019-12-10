Jen was born July 26, 1975 in Duluth to Glen & Brenda (McMann) Michael. She married Christopher Venne on October 11, 1999 in Virginia. She worked as a Paramedic/Firefighter at the Eveleth Fire Department. She loved spending time doing arts and crafts, coloring and spending time with her boys.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Venne of Big Lake; children, Jamison (Shayna) of St. Augusta; Vincent of Iron Junction; Kaeli of Grand Rapids; Callaway of Big Lake and Joseph of Big Lake; grandson, Neo, her parents and step mother, Glen & Cheryl Michael of Phoenix, AZ; Brenda Anderson of Duluth; brother and sister, Jimmy Michael of Flint, MI; and Becky Michael of Duluth. She was preceded in death by her step father, Mike Anderson.
o
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Jen Michael who died Friday at her home in Big Lake.
The family’s request is that everyone wear casual attire.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.