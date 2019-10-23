Jennifer Myhre passed away in her home in Eden Prairie, MN, on Aug. 30, 2019, after a hard fought battle with Huntingtons Disease.
She was born July 23, 1985.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Semilis, her father, Rodney Myhre, step-mother Christine, brother Christopher and 2 step brothers and 2 stepsisters, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her daughter Victoria, was the light of her life and the thing that kept her going. She had a full life, traveled to many places and was loved by many friends, co-workers, and nursing staff. She always had a big smile to greet anyone that came to visit. She loved Vikings football, dancing, listening to music and camping. She is preceded in death by her mother Debra Carlson Myhre and her brother David Myhre.
Visitation and Memorial service to be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. to 11:30, with an inurnment at Eveleth Cemetery immediately following.
