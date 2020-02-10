Jeri Lee Rosier, age 74 of Crosby died on February 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 17, 1945 in Crosby to Frederick and Gertrude (Hudson) Rosier. Jeri married Bonnie Gordon on April 9, 1968 in Crosby. He was a retired electrician with Minntac Mining Company with 30 years of service.
Jeri is survived by three sons, Timothy Evans of Crosby, Jerry (Shelley) Rosier of Spartanburg, SC, Joseph (Lois) Rosier of Lino Lakes; two daughters, Rhonda (Jim) Tymenski of Crosby and Tina (Dan) Tillotson of Faribault; three brothers, Greg Rosier of Lawler, Barry (Bonnie) Rosier of Mountain Iron and Wally (Brenda) Rosier of Montgomery; three sisters, Diedre Rosier of Pillager, Esther Rosier of Baxter and Renee (Mark) Nelson of Kilkenny; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Preceding Jeri in death are his parents; his wife, Bonnie; 5 brothers, Rodger, Lewis, Fredrick, James and Kelly Rosier; and one sister, Ruthann Hendrickson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be at the Woodland Cemetery in Irondale Township with full military honors given by the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
