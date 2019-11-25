Jerome “Jerry” Dennis Herzog, 70, of Aurora, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 29, 1949 to Herbert and Myrtle (Scheunemann) Herzog in St. Cloud. Jerry was united in marriage to Christine Jacobs on June 21, 1969. He was employed as a structural iron worker. Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Jerry was seldom skunked. His favorite line was “One More Cast”, which was also the name of his boat. Jerry will be missed by his many family members and friends. Jerry will be remembered in that everything is “Mighty fine”.
Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Christine; two sons: Steven (Pamela) and Kevin (Andi); grandchildren: Chaz, Madison, Hunter, and Taylor; brother, Allen (Phyllis); sisters: Valerie Crowley and LuAnne (Sylvester) Goerdt; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Mass will be 10 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
