Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Schauer, 61, of Orr passed away at his home on November 14, 2019.
Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Orr American Legion 4543 Hwy 53, Orr, MN 55771. Private Inurnment at a later date on a Pelican Lake Island. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
