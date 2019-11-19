Jerome ‘Jerry’ Joseph Schauer

Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Schauer, 61, of Orr passed away at his home on November 14, 2019.

Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Orr American Legion 4543 Hwy 53, Orr, MN 55771. Private Inurnment at a later date on a Pelican Lake Island. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

