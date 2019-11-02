Jerry Peter Diwishek, 84, of Ely Lake, MN passed away at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
o
A “Gathering of Family and Friends” will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mlaker Funeral Home from 4-6 PM; a short Memorial will commence at 4PM followed by fellowship and light refreshments. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Diwishek, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.