Jerry Peter Diwishek, 84, of Ely Lake, MN passed away at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

A “Gathering of Family and Friends” will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mlaker Funeral Home from 4-6 PM; a short Memorial will commence at 4PM followed by fellowship and light refreshments. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Nov 8
Family Gathering
Friday, November 8, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Mlaker Funeral Home
27 1st St SE
Cook, MN 55723
