Jesse A. Giroux, 47, of Makinen, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jesse Alan Giroux was born October 23, 1972 in St. Louis Park to Gary and Kaye (Anderson) Giroux. He graduated from Mountain Iron/Buhl High School in 1991. Following high school, he attended St. Cloud State and graduated from University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in accounting. Following graduation, he went to work at Walker, Giroux, and Hahne and earned his Certified Public Accountant Certificate. He became a partner in 2012. He was a member of the Minnesota State Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs, and a life member of the NRA.
On July 22, 2010, he was united in marriage to Kaija Saukko in Hillsboro, ND. The couple made their home in Makinen.
Jesse enjoyed hunting, sports, the Vikings, racing, operating his Bobcat, construction projects in his garage, off roading with his wife, and he had a general love for the outdoors.
Jesse was always willing to give a helping hand to those who needed it and was very generous and good natured. He was full of adventure, heart and silliness.
He is survived by his wife, Kaija of Makinen; parents, Gary and Kaye Giroux of Cook; sister, Jennifer (Cal) Peterson of Delano; nephews, Nicholas (Amanda) Peterson, Jordan Peterson, and Trent Peterson; niece, Amber Peterson; great nephew, Henry Peterson; mother-in-law, Noreen Saukko of Tower; brother-in-law, Matti (Paula) Saukko of Iron; aunts, Mary (Bob) Johnson of Two Harbors and Lynn (Darrel) Ion of Columbus, MN; several cousins; and former wife, Mona Kasola.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Saukko; grandparents; one aunt; and one uncle.
