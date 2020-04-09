Jessie Lynn (Kilfoil) Cervigni passed away at her home on April 7, 2020, following a battle with brain cancer, at the age of 45. She passed surrounded by her loving family.
Jessie was born on January 3, 1975, in Virginia, MN to Karyn (Odella) and Daniel Kilfoil. She graduated in1993 from Virginia High School. Following graduation, she enlisted in the Air Force where she served as part of the 1st Combat Camera Squadron until being honorably discharged. After moving back to MN in 1998 she worked for Rockwell Collins as an aircraft audio-visual technician and welcomed her daughter, Kaija. In 2001 she married Pablo Cervigni and soon after their daughter Carmen arrived. In 2003 they moved to San Antonio, TX and in 2007 their son Jack was born. In 2011, Jessie and the children moved to Hastings, MN where she worked as a CNA and pharmacy technician.
Jessie was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, spending time with friends, and caring for her children, as they were her world. Jessie will be greatly missed by her loving family and forever friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Daniel Kilfoil, grandparents, Ina & Charles Lehto and Dick & Doris Kilfoil. Jessie is survived by her mother and step-father, Karyn and Mark Odella of Sun City West, AZ; brother, Rick Kilfoil of Minneapolis, MN; ex-husband, Pablo Cervigni; children, Kaija, Carmen, and Jack Cervigni of Hastings, MN
Condolences can be shared on hastingsmnfuneral.com. Cards can be sent to: Starkson Family Chapel, P.O. Box 275, Hastings, MN 55033 RE: Jessie Cervigni Family. Preferred foundation: GlioblastomaFoundation.org. The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings is serving the family. Visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com to sign the tribute page.
