Jim Allen LaValley, age 65 of Vermilion Lake Township, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the loving, around the clock care of his family. Jim was born January 26, 1955 in Wadena, MN. He was the son of Gerald LaValley and Leona & Melvin Hotakainen and was a graduate of Babbitt-Embarrass High School. Jim lived in Wadena, South Grove, and Embarrass prior to moving to his beloved farm in Vermilion Lake Township. He was united in marriage to Mary Wedll on May 11, 1979 at the Sand Lake Chapel. Jim was employed by Erie Mining Co / LTV as a heavy equipment operator and worked on Erie’s Railroad; he also drove over the road for Edwards Oil Company. He was a proud NRA member, enjoyed hunting and fishing, his horses, old cars, his Harley, and Western Movies. Jim was a drummer in several bands, and used to refer to himself as “Conway Twitty”. He cherished his family, his farm, and his friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years: Mary; children: Jared LaValley of Aurora, Tara LaValley of Babbitt, and Jessie (Matt) Konz of Vermilion Lake Twp., siblings: Donald LaValley of Staples, Jeanne Miller of Staples, and Mona LaValley of Fergus Falls; step-father: Melvin Hotakainen, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held; and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the family farm. Memorials are the preferred way to honor Jim’s memory.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family funeral home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
