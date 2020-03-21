Joan Domanoski of Aurora died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born to Ernest S. and Marion (Simonich) Rabb in Chicago, IL. Joan grew up and attended school in Aurora. She graduated from the Aurora High School. Following high school she worked as a teller at the State Bank of Aurora and at Potocnik’s Food Market. Joan was united in marriage to Richard Domanoski. The couple made their home in Aurora where they raised their two daughters. Joan never wanted to live anywhere but Aurora and told her daughters that whenever she drove past Embarrass Lake that she was “almost home”. Joan was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora where she taught catechism for over fifty years and also distributed Holy Eucharist to hospital and nursing home patients. She was also a member of the St. Scholastica Benedictine Oblates of Duluth. Her faith in the Lord was very important to her and He is truly what she devoted her life to.
Survivors include her two daughters: Denise Marie (Arnold) Cox of Ramsey, MN and Marie Terese Domanoski of Aurora; three grandchildren: Leticia Boerboom, Mara Plattner, and Shelanna (Ben) Kreye; two great-grandchildren: Alec and Gerald; siblings: Theresa (Dave) McGauley of Forest Lake, Larry (Shirley) Potocnik of Eveleth, Robert (Carol) Potocnik of Coon Rapids, and Barbara (Allen) Kalar of Ave Maria, FL; a sister-in-law, Marlys Rabb of Aurora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; two brothers: Ernest “Steve” Rabb and James Potocnik; her parents: Ernest and Marion Rabb; and her stepfather, Michael Potocnik.
o
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Joan in accordance with social distancing recommendations at the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.