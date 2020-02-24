Mrs. Joan Lenore (Gross) Sarich, 85, of Hoyt Lakes died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born on February 25, 1934 to Jack and Hanna (Niemi) Rahier in Hibbing, MN. She grew up and attended school in Bigfork, graduating from the Bigfork High School, Class of 1952. Following high school she went to San Francisco to work various jobs for a short time. Joan returned to Minnesota and was united in marriage to Glen Gross in 1954 at the family lake home in Bigfork. The family moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1957. Together they raised four children. Later in life, Joan furthered her education at UMD where she studied special education. Joan graduated Summa Cum Laude. She taught special education at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes until her retirement. Following Glen’s death, Joan later married Bernard Sarich. Joan was a member of the Hoyt Lakes Garden Club. Joan took the greatest pleasure in traveling. She experienced traveling the world, including Europe and Asia. Joan also traveled the country in her RV and had spent many winters in Arizona. Joan enjoyed sewing, berry picking, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Cathy (Dale) Coan of Aurora, Charles (Holly) Gross of Hoyt Lakes, and Thomas (Laurie) Gross of Brooklyn Park; Grandchildren: Amy (Amanda) Bolen-Morris, Joseph (Maija) Bolen, and Amanda, Glen, Tyler, and Zachary Gross; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Boyd Rahier of Aurora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Glen Gross and Bernard Sarich; a son, Michael Gross; a grandson, Garrett Bolen; and her parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with a reception following at the American Legion in Aurora. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
