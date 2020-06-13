Our mother, JoAnn Carlson, 70, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Hibbing to Calvin and Helen (Arts) Carlson on February 12th, 1950. In 1961, she moved with her family to Babbitt and resided there until 1995. She then moved to Embarrass and married Bob Carlson on May 16th 1997.
They had a small farm where they combined oats and baled hay. She loved to bowl in Babbitt and Virginia, and was a voracious reader. She had collies for over 45 years, and loved her cats.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Jonelle) Saranpaa; daughter, Julee Borg; grandchildren, Zach (Bethany) and Gracie; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Carlson, of PA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her special cousin and Jeff’s Godmother, Susan (Arts) Bronson; and beloved dogs, Joey and Jake.
As per her request, no services will be held. She will be inurned in Argo Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
