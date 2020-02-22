JoAnn (Jody) Battaglia, proud daughter of Buhl on the Iron Range, died January 18, 2020 at 93. Jody’s long professional career was spent as a Physical Therapist including as the PT Director of St. Luke’s and then United Hospitals. Jody was a devoted and loving sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Jody helped many and gave much. Intelligent and tenacious, Jody lived on coffee, candy and kindness. She is missed. Memorial notice to follow.
