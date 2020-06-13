In loving memory of JoAnn Ruth (Hafstad) Tichy, age 85 pased on June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Roger Allen; Survived by daughter Anita (Hans) Castro; son, Matthew (Carla) Tichy and grandchildren Alex, Abby and Jessica. Memorial for immediate family June 27, 2020.

