Jody G. Lindfors, 60, of Iron passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Essentia Health – Virginia.
He was born on September 5, 1959 in Eveleth to Melvin and Geraldine (Lushine) Lindfors and grew up in Iron. Jody worked for United States Steel at Minntac and loved working on his 8 N Ford tractors and enjoyed going to local dirt track racing, and playing the Minnesota State Lottery scratch offs.
Jody was a member of Local 1938 of Virginia.
Survivors include his son Travis (Ember) Lindfors of Iron; two sisters, Robin (Dennis) Akerman and Penny (Jim) Backman, both of Nevada; two nephews and a great-niece; and special friend Cindy Lindfors.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will start at noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Clinton Town Hall. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
