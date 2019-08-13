Joe R. Begich, 89, of Eveleth died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth. He was born on January 17, 1930 in Eveleth to John and Anna (Martinach) Begich.
Joe graduated from Eveleth High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Joan Bastianelli on December 29, 1951 at the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eveleth. They made their home and raised their daughter in West Eveleth. Joe retired as a General Foreman from Erie Mining Company after 30 years of service. He was Mayor of Eveleth for 8 years and served in the MN House of Representatives for 18 years. Joe received many awards and recognitions during his political career.
Joe enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, time spent at the hunting camp with friends, watching the news and reading the newspaper. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Bob Heye of Houstan, Texas; sisters-in-law, Earldyne Begich of Silver Bay; Pegge Begich of Alaska and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Nick and John; a sister and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church and continue until the time of the service. Inurnment with military honors will be held at Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and leave a memorial message go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
