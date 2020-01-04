John A. Elias, 73, of Mountain Iron passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
John was born on May 5, 1946 in Virginia to John J. and Frances (Roszak) Elias and graduated from the Eveleth High School, Class of 1964, and received an accounting degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. He started working for Erie Mining Company in 1967 and retired from Cleveland-Cliffs in 2003, as an internal auditor. John was the owner of Accutax Tax Preparation from 1984 to 2012.
On July 27, 1968 he married Terri Vober in Coleraine, MN.
John was a charter member of Lake Superior Chapter of Internal Auditors, past President of the Lake Superior Chapter of the National Association of Accountants (IMA), past Minnesota State President of the National Association of Accountants (IMA), member of the Stuart Cameron McLeod Society, member and past Exalted Ruler of the Virginia Elks’ Lodge 1003, past President of the Engineers’ Club of Northern Minnesoa, member of the Northern Club of Virginia, Corvettes North Car Club and East Range Vintage Auto Club.
Survivors include his wife Terri Elias of Mt. Iron; daughter Cris and son-in-law Jeff Drais of St. Stephen, MN, his beloved granddaughter Emily Elizabeth of St. Stephen, MN, several cousins, including closest cousin Kathy Call, best friends Earl Wilkins and Ron Kyander and family friend Kathy Wiegert.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and a stillborn brother, Patrick.
Per John’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements were with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
