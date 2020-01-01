John Chester Ojala, 89, of Ely, passed away on January 1, 2020 at his home, Chester was born on February 14, 1930 to Taito and Esther (Riikola) Ojala. He worked in the "bullgang" at Reserve Mining in Babbitt and was married to Kathryn Koski on June 8, 1963.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Marge and Ardis and brother: Bill.
He's survived by his wife: Kathryn, son: Jon, nieces: Colleen and Cheryl and nephew: Dan.
o
As per Chester's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.