John Chester Ojala, 89, of Ely, passed away on January 1, 2020 at his home, Chester was born on February 14, 1930 to Taito and Esther (Riikola) Ojala. He worked in the "bullgang" at Reserve Mining in Babbitt and was married to Kathryn Koski on June 8, 1963.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Marge and Ardis and brother: Bill.

He's survived by his wife: Kathryn, son: Jon, nieces: Colleen and Cheryl and nephew: Dan.

As per Chester's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

