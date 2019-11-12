John “Gus” Clifford Lind, 80, of Hoyt Lakes, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora surrounded by family.
Gus was born on December 24, 1938 to Howard and Lydia (Winsor) Lind in Hibbing. Gus and his nine brothers and sisters were raised in Cherry, MN where he graduated from Cherry High School, Class of 1957. Gus joined the US Air Force and was stationed in Salina, KS from 1960-1962. He married the love of his life, Brenda Marshall on January 12, 1963. They raised their three children in Hoyt Lakes where he lived for fifty-six years. Gus was employed by Erie Mining Company and later LTV Steel for forty years. In the 1970’s Gus furthered his education and simultaneously worked as the City Building Inspector for Aurora, Biwabik, and Ely. He was also the Zoning Official for the City of Hoyt Lakes until 1999, when he retired from all of his occupations.
You may recall his last big escapade in September 2015 when Gus took his ATV out for a ride, got stuck in a swamp between Aurora and Hoyt Lakes, becoming the subject of a massive 24 hour man hunt. Miraculously, Gus was found alive. We were blessed with four more years where he was able to attend grandchildren’s weddings and meet his great-grandchildren. As everyone knew, Gus was an avid Vikings fan. His favorite activity was spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. His greatest accomplishment in life was instilling in all of us the importance of family.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; children: Mindy (Lee) Sweney of Becker, Mick (Colleen) Lind of Sartell and Marshall Lind of Milaca; grandchildren: Brittany (Ryan) Schneider, Blake (Katie) Sweney, Nolan (Nicole) Lind, and Austin Lind; great-grandchildren: Claire and Kennedy Lind and Emmitt Sweney; sisters: Nellie Palumbo, Phyllis (Wayne) Gunderson, Mary Alice (Ken) Carlson; bothers: Dick (Betty Chandler) Lind, Clint (Lois) Lind; sister-in-law, Barbara Lind; as well as numerous “favorite” nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Bobby, Albert, Billy Lind and sister, Joanne Palumbo; and his parents.
Memorial Mass for Mr. Lind will be 10 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the mass at the church. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
