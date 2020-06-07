John Herman Terrio and Nancy Marie (Engman) Terrio

John Herman Terrio, 85, of Blaine, formerly of Kinney, died June 4, 2020. He was born February 17, 1935, Nancy Marie (Engman) Terrio, 83, of Blaine also formerly of Kinney, died June 3, 2020. She was born March 24, 1937.
We are heartbroken to announce the loss of our mother, Nancy, on June 3, 2020, and our father, John, on June 4, 2020, to the coronavirus. We were able to see them to say our good-byes, dressed in protective gear.
John was born and grew up in Mt.Iron. He worked for Coca-Cola bottling and then for Eveleth Taconite. He loved people and could start a conversation with anyone. He and Nancy were married on May 25, 1957.
Nancy was a life-long resident of Kinney. She was the librarian and also worked as a lunch lady for the Mt.Iron-Buhl school district. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and painting.
They had a wonderful life filled with family and friends. Summers were spent at the cabin on Lake Leander and they enjoyed traveling. Over the years, they enjoyed the company of many cocker spaniels.
They were long-time members of Faith Lutheran Church and especially enjoyed having us join them for holiday services.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie (Lassila) Terrio and his sister, Coralie Terrio.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Impi (Heino) Engman, and a brother, Ronald Engman. Nancy is survived by a sister, Darlene (Earl) Hart and nieces and nephew.
They also lost a daughter, our sister, Debbie Thielen. This loss shattered all of our hearts.
We remain to continue their traditions and legacy: Pam (Andy) Pervenanze, Jeff (Ione) Terrio and Melissa (Jesse) Bradway. Son-in-law, Mike (Deb) Thielen. Grandchildren: Tony (Kelly) Pervenanze, Dan (Maria) Pervenanze, Jason (Michelle) Thielen, Lisa Thielen, Brian Thielen, John and Jenna Terrio, Vance and Iris Bradway Also survived by six great-grandchildren.
o
Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
