John J. Thelen, 60, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Waterview Pines in Virginia, following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
John Jacob Thelen was born February 4, 1959 in Duluth to Jacob and Mary (Rasen) Thelen. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1977 John received his accounting degree from Mesabi Range College. He worked as an accountant for Pillsbury in Bloomington. He also worked at Ednia Reality as a realtor.
John loved fishing, antiquing, and playing the piano and accordion. He also enjoyed decorating for holidays, especially patriotic ones.
John never missed a family or friends’ birthday and always had a homemade card to give.
He is survived by his parents, Jacob and Mary; sisters, Ann Marie (Todd) Heinonen and Laura Thelen (Milo Strom); brother, Paul (Cheryl) Thelen; uncles, Larry Rasen, Daniel Thelen, Francis (Anne) Rasen, and Robert Rasen; aunt, Sylvia Thelen; niece Kelly Marie Heinonen; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister Cathy Thelen; brother-in-law, Charles Udovich; uncles, Ben Thelen and Joseph Rasen; aunts, Phyllis Rasen and Nancy Thelen
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Florenton Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
