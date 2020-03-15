John (Jack) William Stanaway Sr., 78 of Makinen, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 22nd at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.
Jack was born on June 1st, 1941 to Lloyd and Lilly (Paull) Stanaway in Leonidas. Growing up, he attended school in both Leonidas and Eveleth. After graduating, he served in the United States Navy for four years. He was proud of the time served aboard the USS Tawakoni (ATF-114) and the USS Deliver (ARS-23). During his time in the Navy, he was united in marriage to his longtime sweetheart, Mary Jane Edstrom in Eveleth on July 1st, 1961. This year would have marked 59 years of marriage. Jack and Jane have known each other since 2nd grade, and both would say they’ve been together ever since.
They made their home in Makinen, raised four sons, and Jack retired from US Steel in 1997. Jack was always working on various projects and loved to be outside in his woodshop. He could never pass up a good thrashing show, especially if one or more of the grandkids or great grandsons were with him. What he loved most about his life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great grandsons, and his four-legged buddy Willie. Jack was known for his infectious smile, and for always lending a helping hand no matter who called.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jane; four sons, Kevin (Sue), Chris (Mary), John (Brenda), and Joe (Jenny). Eight grandchildren: Justin (Casey), Alicia (Jake), Tiffany, Blake, Holly, Leah, John, and Elizabeth. Four great grandsons: Zachary, Xander, Arlo and Lane. His brothers, Lloyd (Muriel), Donald (Janet), Robert (Nancy); Sisters, Cloie Intihar, Mary Lou Pittman, Lloydine (William) Pietila, Sandy (Jack) LaBarre; sisters-in-law, Jean, Sue, Joy, and Mary Stanaway, Ginny Dolinsek, Rae Edstrom, brothers-in-law, Dennis Edstrom, Ricky (Linda) Dolinsek, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Red Dolinsek, brothers, Roy, James, Thomas (Delores), Richard, Gary, and David, and brothers-in-law, Jerry Pittman, Melvin Edstrom, and Rusty Dolinsek, and sister-in-law Dee Edstrom.
Jack arranged to donate his body to The University of Minnesota, in hopes that the research conducted can help and possibly cure others.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Sunday, March 22nd from 12-4pm at the Leonidas Community Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Jack’s honor would be preferred. stjude.org
