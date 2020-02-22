John Paul Damberg, 89, died December 24, 2019 in Excelsior MN after a long illness.
John was born May 1, 1930 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Paul and Vanda Damberg. He was a 1949 graduate of Eveleth High School and a 1953 graduate of the University Of Minnesota School of Architecture. John married Virginia “Gina” McElfish on July 30, 1955 in Eveleth, Minnesota.
John graduated from the U of M School of Architecture in 1953, receiving an award for top scholastic achievement from the American Institute of Architects. He then started his professional architectural career in the Twin Cities working at Thorshov & Cerny Architects & Engineering and later Victor Gruen Architects. In 1956 he moved back to Eveleth and joined the Damberg & Damberg Architectural firm which eventually became DSGW Architects. John retired from DSGW in 2000, but continued to work solo as an independent architect until 2013.
John was a member and elder at Hope Community Presbyterian Church in Virginia and active in many church projects. He also held positions of honor on many professional associations, including Past State Director of AIA MN (American Institution of Architecture - Minnesota branch), Past Director of the MN Society of Architects and Past President and Director of the NE MN Chapter of AIA. John was also committed to his community and served in various capacities on numerous civic organizations including Past President of the Arrowhead Regional Planning Council for Healthcare Facilities, past director of Junior Achievement in Virginia, Past President and Director of Lookout Mountain Ski Area, Virginia MN, member of the Board of Directors of the Virginia Area Development Association and Past Director of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. John also served for years on the Board of Directors for YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, MN, and on the Town of Fayal Planning & Zoning, and Public Utilities committees. In addition, John was a dedicated member of Virginia Rotary for 56 years; he served as Club President and later in 1987-88 as District Governor for Rotary District 5580. John strongly believed in the Rotary principles of bringing together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace around the world. Along with his passion for work, community service, and Rotary; John enjoyed photography, as well as projects around his Ely Lake home and Lake Vermillion cabin.
Survivors include his children: Bill Damberg of Minnetonka, MN, Kate Damberg of London, UK and Paul (Nanci) Damberg of Proctor, MN; grandchildren: Gaetan, Sebastian, Madeline, Hannah, Lucia, and Benjamin and great granddaughter: Chloe. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Gina.
o
A memorial service is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in John’s name to the Rotary Foundation in support of the polio plus campaign: https://www.endpolio.org/donate.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.