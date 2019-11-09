John R. Bort, 91, of Sturgeon passed away Oct.27, 2019 at Edgewood Vista in Brainerd,Mn.
John was born 10/06/1928 in Carrington N.Dak. United in marriage to Dolores Raati. They were married for 55 yrs. and raised four children. Dr. John Bort, Darlene Pliml, Cheryl (James) Roby, and Jackie Scott.
Jack and Dodi farmed in Carrington, N.Dak., before moving to Sturgeon Mn. to build a small repair shop into the largest Jonsered dealership in the U.S. By trusting people and treating everyone with respect he was well known and successful.
Jack and Dodi surprised everyone by selling his business in 1985 and buying property in tropical Costa Rica. Back to the soil but with bananas, mangoes, and his beloved coffee. After 25 yrs. Jack relocated to Benville near Babbitt, Mn.
Jack had a wonderful ability to make everyone feel special. Jack was kind and caring to everyone he knew. A life well lived.
Survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Blanche Bort, his wife Dodi Bort, and his daughter Darlene Pliml.
o
There will be a celebration of life in Jack’s honor in the spring of 2020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.