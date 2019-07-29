John R. ‘Red’ Larson

John R. Larson “Red”, 93, of Eveleth died of natural causes on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Integrated Care Communities of Moreno Valley, CA.
He was born on March 17, 1926 in Duluth to John and Ellen (Sundeen) Larson.
Red worked as an ironworker for many years and was a trusted owner and superintendent at Industrial Welders and Machinists of Duluth. He was a proud Navy WWII Veteran and member of the Masons and Shriners.
He enjoyed his home at Long Lake, his cabin at Lake Vermillion and going to Las Vegas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He touched many lives and will be truly missed.
Red is survived by his children; Kenneth Larson of Moreno Valley, CA, James Larson (Josie) of Moreno Valley, CA, Vickie (Dave) Bergstrom of Olympia, WA, Patrick Larson of Oswego, NY, Linda Moehrle of St. Louis, MO; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorraine Lindberg; 1st wife, Elsie (Gomsi) and 2nd wife, Dinah (Bonich).
o
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Viewing at 12:00 p.m., funeral service at 1:00 p.m., burial at the Eveleth Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Mesaba Range Post 1172, Veterans of Foreign War of Eveleth. A reception will follow at the Roosevelt bar. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriners Children’s Hospital are preferred.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.