Joleen A. Constantine, 97, of Eveleth died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth surrounded by family. She was born on May 28, 1922 in Eveleth to George A. and Ann M. (Olson) Moe in Eveleth.
Joleen graduated from Gilbert High School and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Benjamin P. Constantine on April 18, 1951 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Joleen taught Home Economics in Cherry, Northfield, Duluth, Babbitt and Mt. Iron. She was a member of the Minnesota Retired Teacher’s Association and the Eveleth Does. Joleen enjoyed knitting and handwork.
She is survived by her grandsons, Patrick and Zachary Horoshak; son-in-law, John Horoshak all of Eveleth and special friends, Denise Erchul and Lynde Froen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; daughter, Benita and sister, Madeline Kerola.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Pastor Mickey Olson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Eveleth Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. www.cron-sheehy.com
