Jon Renlund Kauppi, 68, of Palo died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on May 4, 1952 to Norman and Carol (Lantinen) Kauppi in Virginia. Jon grew up in Palo and graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1970. Following high school, he was employed at Erie Mining Company. Jon furthered his education, earning a BS degree in accounting from Bemidji State, while raising three children. He later worked as a Client Advocate at the Center for Independent Living. Jon enjoyed crossbow deer hunting, building computers and making homemade beer. Jon was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports. He took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed being a grandfather. Jon will be remembered for being a strong and witty man, with a dry sense of humor.
Survivors include his three children: Jennifer Kauppi of Aurora, Jeremy (Jill) Kauppi of Eveleth and Stephanie (Greg) Larson of Cotton; five grandchildren: Taylor Soular, Hunter Herzog, and Jace, Samantha, and Kole Kauppi; five siblings: Cheryl See, Doreen (Larry) Storm, Bonita (Tom) Ebnet, Michael (Gina) Kauppi, and Lynn (Jason Sabin) Hochevar; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his faithful companion, Cody.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his service dog, Osburn.
A celebration of life for Jon will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
