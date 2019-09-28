Joseph (Joey) Gravich of Minneapolis, has passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1955 to Donald and Priscilla Gravich in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from high School in Buhl, Minnesota. He will be remembered as an avid Harley rider with a zest for life. Proceeded in death by his parents, Donald and Priscilla and his Brother-In-Law, Paul Staffaroni. Joe is survived by four Daughters: Dana (Joe) Pahkala, Jewel (Chris) Plocienik, Halee Gravich, and Tayler (Tyler) Crandall; nine Grandchildren: Anna, Elektra, Laveah, Kaylee, Eonna, Riyah, Brayden, Tyson, and Tucker; and his Sister; Melody Staffaroni.

Private family arrangements will be made at a later date.

