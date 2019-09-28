Joseph (Joey) Gravich of Minneapolis, has passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1955 to Donald and Priscilla Gravich in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from high School in Buhl, Minnesota. He will be remembered as an avid Harley rider with a zest for life. Proceeded in death by his parents, Donald and Priscilla and his Brother-In-Law, Paul Staffaroni. Joe is survived by four Daughters: Dana (Joe) Pahkala, Jewel (Chris) Plocienik, Halee Gravich, and Tayler (Tyler) Crandall; nine Grandchildren: Anna, Elektra, Laveah, Kaylee, Eonna, Riyah, Brayden, Tyson, and Tucker; and his Sister; Melody Staffaroni.
o
Private family arrangements will be made at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.