Joseph Edward Jamnick, 60, died on June 12, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN after a two-month battle with cancer.
Joe was born to Joseph and Theresa (Zupancich) Jamnick in Ely on March 24, 1960. Joe graduated from Ely Memorial High in 1978 and in 1980 moved to Silver Bay, MN. He married the love of his life Denise Monson on March 21, 1987.
Joe was employed by Zups Store for 40 years, working in Silver Bay, Aurora, and Ely. Joe loved hunting, working with his hands, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe was a man of few words but was always willing to lend a helping hand. Joe was always an early riser and sometimes was up to grind polish for making meat potica on Holy Saturday before his children, nieces and nephews had gone to bed.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Denise; father, Joe; siblings, Michael and Patricia Jean Jamnick.
Joe was survived by his children, Donald Jamnick and April Jamnick; grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Adeline and Carter; mother, Theresa Jamnick; siblings, John (Diane) Jamnick, Theresa Harris, Matt (Shelly) Jamnick, Ann (Warren) Johnson; sister-in-law, Debbie Jamnick; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at Beaver Bay Cemetery in Beaver Bay, MN. A celebration of life will take place at the Johnson residence from 3-6 PM in Ely, Minnesota at 1003 S 2nd Ave E.
To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
