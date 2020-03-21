Joseph G. Bernard, 74, Clinton-Cherry Township, passed away at home Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
He was born December 24, 1945 In Wahpeton, ND to Kenneth and Augusta (Schaefbauer) Bernard.
Joe’s family moved to Mt. Iron in 1952 and their family settled in Clinton Township in 1954. He attended Cherry High School and graduated with the class of 1964. He lived in Clinton-Cherry Township for 51 years.
Joe was a Vietnam Veteran and a DAV with numerous medals and honors for his service. The military was a big factor for the rest of his life. He married Judy Anderson December 9, 1967. He worked as a meat cutter for F & D Meats, Great Scott and Super One grocery stores retiring in 2005. He farmed on his Clinton Township property until 2019.
He was a Clinton Township volunteer fire fighter for 36 years and was the former assistant chief. Joe was active with Disabled American Veterans, Mt. Iron American Legion Post 220, Hibbing VFW Club Post 8510.
Joe and Judy have property in Canada on Calm Lake, Ontario where they would go to relax. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with the nickname “Sniper Joe”
Joe is survived by wife Judy; son Gregory (Kimberly) of Hudson, WI; daughter Allison (Glenn) Watkins of American Canyon, CA; grandchildren Jared Bernard, Alexandra (Chris) Poole, Lauren (Dave) Branson, Taylor (Brooke), Morgan and Logan Teske; great grandchildren Henry, Lilah, Paxton; sisters Ann (Butch) Stoffel, Rita (Rick) Wilcox, Debby Ellich, Janet (Gary) Salin, Linda (Brad) Peterson, Sandy (Mike) Marsh, Teresa (Mark) Allen, Karen (Mike C.) Sutherby; brothers Roger (Sally) Bernard, Tony (Kathy) Bernard; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice Bernard; father-in-law Onnie Anderson; brother-in-law Terry Ellich.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
