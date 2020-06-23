Joseph (Joe) J. Jamnick, 76 of Duluth and formerly of Soudan, MN, died in his home on Wednesday June 17, 2020 following a decade long struggle with cancer.
Joe was born in Soudan, MN in August 1943 the son of Angela (Koprivnik) Jamnick and Joseph Jamnick Sr. Joe attended school in Soudan and Tower, MN graduating from Tower-Soudan High School in 1963. Joe worked for Reserve Mining, was self-employed, worked at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, and was the maintenance supervisor for Breitung Township, in Soudan.
Joe was united in marriage to Helen Seeberger in 1982 in St. Cloud, MN and they made their home in Soudan. The couple was blessed with two children Stephen (Steve) and Katherine (Kate). The couple moved to Duluth in 2014, and the joy of Joe’s later years was providing care to his grandsons Will and Troy.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Frank Jamnick, and an infant son Patrick Jamnick.
Joe is survived by his wife Helen, son Steve Jamnick (Kristi Cresap), daughter and son-in-law Kate and Jesse Quick and their sons Will and Troy Quick. Sisters Janet (William) Hill, Nancy (Fred) Kallio, brother John Jamnick (Jeanne Ceglar) as well as many extended family members and friends.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Essentia Department of Urology physicians, nurses and support staff; Dr. Danial Nickovich, Department of Oncology; Essentia Home Hospice Team for their amazing care and support during Joe’s final days.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass open to family members will be held on June 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 610 99th Ave. W. Duluth, MN 55808, with Fr. Richard Kunst, celebrant. Inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Tower, MN. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota Duluth.
