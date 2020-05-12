Joseph Peter Stimac, 70, of Hibbing, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
A lifelong resident of northern Minnesota, he was born in Hibbing, graduated from Cherry High School with the class of 1967 and retired from U.S. Steel. Joe loved spending time at his cabin on Deer Lake in Effie, Minnesota with his children, grandchildren, friends and beloved dog, Meeka.
Joe is survived by his mother; Josephine Righino of Hibbing, children; Jeff Stimac of Hibbing, Jerry (Gina) Stimac of Hibbing, Jessica (Chris) Johnson of Columbus, Minnesota, grandchildren; Allory Johnson, Gianna Johnson, Luca Johnson, Mattea Johnson, Jace Stimac, Josie Stimac and his half-sister; Laurie Anderson of Chisholm, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Peter Stimac.
o
A private family service will be held. Memorials preferred to the Hibbing Humane Society.
Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.