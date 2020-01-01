Joseph Robert Yurczyk, 82, of Gilbert, died Saturday December 28, 2019 at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minnesota.
He was born March 24, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Mary (Schrom) Yurczyk. Joseph was a graduate of St. Cloud High School and later served our country in the US Army.
Joseph married Darlene Johnson on July 21, 1962 in Virginia, Minnesota and worked for Erie Mining Company. He had attended college in his earlier years and graduated from Bemidji State with a degree in Industrial Technology. Joe continued to work for Hibbing Taconite and retired from there as a warehouse worker with 42 years of service.
He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church where he served as treasurer for many years and was a member of the Biwabik Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; children: Judith (Dale) Greenwaldt of Stacy, MN, Jeffrey (Michelle) Yurczyk of Gilbert and Jerome (Patricia) Yurczyk of Isanti; grandchildren: Preston, Andy, Kirsten, Zachary, Whitney, Stuart and Paige; great grandchildren: Brayden, Peyton, Adaline, Corbin, Rivia, Easton and one expected great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John.
o
Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be 10:30am Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Biwabik (St. John’s Catholic Church) with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday with recitation of the rosary at 6:30pm at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Visitation will also be for one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial with military honors accorded by the Gilbert VFW Post will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.