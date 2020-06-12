Joyce Anderson, 93, of Forbes passed away Tuesday, June 9. 2020 at the Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia.
She was born on January 20, 1927 in Draper Township Wisconsin to Clarence and Ruth (Fletcher)) Hubbell. On May 23, 1953 she married Dick Anderson in Winter, WI and they were married for 66 years before Dick passed away,
Joyce worked as a cook for the county schools and was a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Pamela (Greg) Kick of Zim; one son, Rick Anderson of Forbes; three grandchildren, Brock (Cellina) Kick, Rory (Jasmine) Kick and Calysta (Tom) Gradine; and nine great-grandchildren; Christopher, Kahlin, Cadence, Aaron, Rydge, Irene, Bianca, Zaylee and Anders.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dick Anderson and great-grandson Isiah.
The family would like to thank the Waterview Pines and special hospice nurse Zak for the special care that was given to their mother.
Private family services will be held at a later date and burial will be in the Forbes Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
