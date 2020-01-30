Joyce (Ball) Skeryanc, 88, of Ely passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.
Joyce was born March 4, 1931 in Crandon, Wisconsin the daughter of the late Emery & Dallie Ball.
She married Joseph Skeryanc of Ely, they spent many wonderful years fishing, hunting & spending time at the shack together, until his death in 1992.
Joyce had various occupations in her life, but spent most of her time doing what was most important to her, taking care of her family! She was our beloved Granny; baking, cooking & spending time with her children & grand children was what she loved. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, playing Yahtzee & running off to The Bay when she got the chance.
Joyce volunteered at the Ely Food Shelf for many years until walking became difficult this year, preventing her to attend.
She is survived by her daughters; Marriane Preblich (Allen Pangrac), Diana Bailey (Dale) Jenson & Margie Kastelac (Rex) Weisinger.
Grandchildren; Peter, Joseph & Cassandra (Joe Wood) Swanson; Jamie & Danny Jenson & Shannon Stahl.
Great grandchildren; Cody, Tyler, Madison, Zoey & Great-great grandson Robbie.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, son Pixie, granddaughter Jennifer.
She was the last of 12 siblings; Ray, Chuck, Leroy, Buck, Ronald, Betty, Margie, Eva, Ina, Dorthy & Gertrude.
o
Funeral arrangements: Kerntz Funeral Home, Ely, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.