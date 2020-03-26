Joyce E. Flannigan, 94, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Oak Hill Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Joyce was born in 1925 in Gould Township, Cass County, MN. Joyce was united in marriage to E.W. Flannigan. Joyce and E.W. made their home in Grand Rapids, MN and later moved to St. Augustine, FL. Joyce returned to the Grand Rapids area 6 years ago to be near her family. She loved crossword puzzles and had a strong faith in God.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E.W.; son, Theodore Flannigan; and daughter, Judith Mattson.
Joyce is survived by her children, Bruce Flannigan of Nebraska, LaMonte Flannigan of St. Augustine, FL, Ramona Carlson of Georgia, Thomas (Belle) Flannigan of Grand Rapids, MN, and Melinda (David) Hopping of Aurora, IN; 14 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
