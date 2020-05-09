Joyce E. Wrobleski, 91, of Virginia, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence. Services will be held at a later date.
Mom grew up on the Higgins Location and was quite the busy girl. She loved visiting with all the people in the neighborhood. She married young and had 6 children which kept her quite busy. She was involved with the PTA, Red Cross and had her sewing club. During all that, she managed to get her nursing license and worked for the Virginia Hospital for 36 years as an LPN, and she loved it. She had moved her family to the country in 1964, where she spent 49 years. While living in the country, she enjoyed ice skating, cross country skiing, taking tap dancing lessons, planting rows of trees where she participated in a tree farming program, gardening, reading, crocheting, pealing the bark off her wood and then piling the wood in perfect rows. She lived a long and fulfilling life and will be missed greatly by her family.
She is survived by her children, Christine Maki, Frederick Wrobleski, Carrie (James) Kochaver, Michael (Sharon) Wrobel, and Karen Shoars; grandchildren, Terry (Patti) Maki, Jr., David (Stephanie) Maki, Peter Maki, Galen (Amanda) Maki, Melane (Nathan) Rankin, Mickey (Euan) Wrobleski, Lisa (Tim) Robinson, Billy Barkley, Jeremy (Shanon) Wrobleski, Nicholas Wrobleski, and JoJo Wrobleski; great grandchildren, Tyler Maki, Courtney Maki, Abby Maki, Jack Maki, Emma Maki, Maiah Maki, Sydney Maki, Katrena (Craig) Schilling, Elizabeth Maki, McKenna Maki, Braden Barkley, Adeline Barkley, Gage Wrobleski, Cord, Lingelbach, and Chloe Lingelbach; great-great grandchildren, Atlas Schilling and Persephone Schilling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Rajala and Ila Kekalainen; sons, Leo, Jr. and Joseph Wrobleski; grandson, Jesse Maki; brother, Richard Rajala; and sons-in-law, Terrence Maki and Roger Shoars.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
