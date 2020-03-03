Joyce L. Chapman, 98, of Eveleth died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia. She was born on September 20, 1921 in Eveleth to William J. and Maidie M. (Juntilla) Eddy. Joyce graduated from Eveleth High School, Eveleth Junior College and Duluth State Teacher’s College, teaching primary grades in both Grand Rapids and Eveleth.
Joyce was united in marriage to William C. Chapman on June 28, 1946 in Eveleth. Following their marriage, they lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for one year before returning to Eveleth. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, where she was the organist for many years at the Eveleth church. She became a member of Peace United Methodist when the Eveleth and Virginia congregations merged. Her family meant everything to her and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always proud of them in their accomplishments. Joyce had an eye for design and loved decorating her homes. She also loved to read, her Wednesday night bridge club and keeping up on current events.
She is survived by a son, Greg (Kathleen) Chapman; daughter, Pam Omersa (Mark Knutson); grandchildren, James (Paula) Chapman, David (Nancy) Chapman, Steven (Gina) Chapman, Paul (Lisa) Chapman, Stephanie (Michael) Vergin, Jaron (Susan) Guiley, Keagan Guiley (Angela Konczak); great-grandchildren, Sarah, Elizabeth, Julia, Alex, Sydney, Katelyn (Matt), Emillio, Gavin, Ellen, Molly, August, Gunner, Alivia and Alaya; sister-in-law, Evelyn Chapman and a wonderful family of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; a daughter, Janet Beth Guiley; siblings and spouses, Elaine (John) McCarty, Jack (Betty) Eddy, Faith (Roy) Ohman; sister-in-law and spouse, Lois (Ken) Lindgren and brother-in-law, Don Chapman.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. Pastor Mickey Olson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
