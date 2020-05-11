Judith “Judy” Harrenstein Noland (Wright), sister, mother, aunt, grandma, and great grandmother passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 68 years old in her sleep surrounded by family. She had a long bout with diabetes and liver disease.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ersie and Opal Wright; husband, Kenneth Harrenstein; daughter, Tammy Wright; brothers, Gary Wright and Bob Brittian; sisters, Donna Jensen and Virginia Tagtgren.
Judy is survived her three children, Alton (Sheila) Noland, Lisa Johnson, and Michael Noland; older brother, Everette Wright and younger brother Peter Wright; and many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Feeley Township, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
