Judith “Judy” Harrenstein Noland (Wright)

Judith “Judy” Harrenstein Noland (Wright), sister, mother, aunt, grandma, and great grandmother passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 68 years old in her sleep surrounded by family. She had a long bout with diabetes and liver disease.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ersie and Opal Wright; husband, Kenneth Harrenstein; daughter, Tammy Wright; brothers, Gary Wright and Bob Brittian; sisters, Donna Jensen and Virginia Tagtgren.

Judy is survived her three children, Alton (Sheila) Noland, Lisa Johnson, and Michael Noland; older brother, Everette Wright and younger brother Peter Wright; and many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. 

o

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Feeley Township, MN.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

