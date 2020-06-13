Judith K. Johnson, 78, of Babbitt, passed away Sunday June 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by family and friends.
Judy was born January 30, 1942 in North Hibbing Minnesota to Clemens (Clem) and Ellen Fredrickson. She grew up in Kelly Lake, Minnesota and attended Hibbing High School. Judy went on to cosmetology school and owned and operated Judy’s Beauty Salon in Babbitt. She married the love of her life, Darrel Johnson February 11, 1961. Judy was an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Babbitt. She was involved in Peter Mitchell Days, the Babbitt Fun Run, youth hockey and the Babbitt-Embarrass Women’s Club.
Judy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Clem and Ellen Fredrickson. Judy is survived by her beloved husband Darrel; son, Christopher (husband Hal Lebo); sister Marlyn Allen; sister Christine (Robert Monetti); and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely. Contributions to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Babbitt are preferred in lieu of flowers.
