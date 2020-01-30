Judith “Susie” M. Dargontina, 73, formerly of Ely, passed away on Wednesday, January29, 2020.

o

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Kerntz Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

To send flowers to the family of Judith Dargontina, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Kerntz Funeral Home
140 E. Sheridan St.
Ely, MN 55731
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Judith's Visitation begins.
Feb 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM
Kerntz Funeral Home
140 E. Sheridan St.
Ely, MN 55731
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Judith's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries