Judith “Susie” May Dargontina died at Brookdale Memory Care January 29, 2020 following a long battle with dementia. She was 73.
Susie was born on May 9, 1946 in Ely, MN to her parents, Steven and Rose Pluth. She graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1964, and Pine City Technical and Community College in 1966. She married Albert Dargontina in 1969. She lived and worked in Ely as an administrative assistant for the Ely Medical Center. Susie worked for the State of Minnesota for more than 25 years with positions at Vermilion Community College and the MN Department of Revenue. During that time, she also enjoyed teaching Community Education classes at VCC, specializing in early versions of Microsoft Office. Susie was a patient and supportive teacher with a passion for computer literacy in older adults. She retired in 2010 and spent her remaining time in Ely with the Ely Klown Band, the Lutheran Church Choir, and counting money at the Ely Area Credit Union.
Susie is survived by her two sons Jason (Lisa) and Kevin Dargontina brothers Richard and James “Moots” Pluth. She is preceded in death by her parents Steven and Rose Pluth.
A memorial for Susie will take place on Thursday February 6, 1 p.m. at Kerntz Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Susie’s life.
