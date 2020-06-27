God peacefully took his beautiful daughter, Judy A. Poupard, home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 77.
Judy was born June 19, 1942 to Vern Nelson Sr. and Helen Hedican. She was the sweetest lady ever, loved animals and people. Gave with her whole heart and cherished her family and friends, even to the end.
As a natural caregiver, she decided on a career in nursing which suited her perfectly. She is now whole, pain free and in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior.
Until we see you again, keep riding your horses and loving your friends and family that went before. There must be quite a celebration now that you are home.
Judy is survived by her loving family that adores her!
o
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.