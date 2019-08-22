Julia Marie Tushar, age 95, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton. She was born on January 7, 1924 in Aurora, MN to Anton and Josephine (Stebley) Jamnik. She married William Tushar from Gilbert on April 17, 1948. Julia was a longtime resident of Gilbert, MN and currently resided in Carlton. She was a very active member of St. Joseph’s Church in Gilbert volunteering her time and talents, serving funeral luncheons, fund raising, singing in the choir and house keeping at the rectory over the years. For many years she helped her husband Bill operate Tushar’s Clothing Store in Gilbert. Julia was also employed for seven years at Maurice’s in Virginia. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and excellent baking.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; and her eight siblings. She is survived by her son, Fr. David Tushar.
o
A private funeral Mass was held at Saint Francis Church in Carlton.
