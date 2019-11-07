By Julie’s request there will not be a funeral, ashes will be spread with her husband and son. Julie’s family wishes to thank the staff of Essentia Health-Northern Pines for the thoughtful care their mother received.
Julie Susan Pirnat, 102, long time resident of Aurora, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Essentia Health - Northern Pines in Aurora.
The Finnish girl was born Julie Halberg on June 25, 1917 in Meadow Location, MN.
She is survived by her children: Richard (Diane), Clifford (Sharon), Tom (Nancy) and Mary Lou; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Susan (Huhta) Halberg; seven siblings: Maria, Gus, Andrew, Victor, Shorty, Duke and Walter; husband Matt; son Russell; and a grandson, Tom.
She knew when the time came her friends and family would be there to greet her. We believe Julie is enjoying the gathering and whistling a tune or two. Julie was kind, helpful, and with her witty humor was loved by all her family and her many friends.
